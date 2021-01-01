Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3561 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3561 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

53 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $3299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 96 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3561 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Can run popular games at about 239-326% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 96 against 64 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3561
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 256 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 3561
0.46 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 +434%
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

