Dell Precision 3561 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $3299
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
- Can run popular games at about 239-326% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 96 against 64 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Case
|Weight
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|819 cm2 (127 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~82%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1477
1504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3561 +34%
6583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 3561 +15%
1740
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3561 +53%
9497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|900 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3204
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
