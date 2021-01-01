Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3561 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3561 vs Alienware m15 R4

53 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3561 and Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.4 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 1595-2175% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 86 against 64 watt-hours
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3561
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~67.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 3561
220 nits
Alienware m15 R4 +36%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 256 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 3561
0.46 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +2900%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

