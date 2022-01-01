You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 Can run popular games at about 405-552% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches 356.5 x 234.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.04 x 9.23 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 400:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 3561 220 nits Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 220 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 4:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 128 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 Plus 7501 +736% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

