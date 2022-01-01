Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3561 or Latitude 5421 – what's better?

Display
Battery 64 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3561 and Latitude 5421 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421
  • Can run popular games at about 351-479% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3561
vs
Latitude 5421

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches		 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 300:1
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3561
220 nits
Latitude 5421
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz -
FLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance
Precision 3561
0.382 TFLOPS
Latitude 5421 +639%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

