Dell Precision 3561 vs Latitude 7430

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430 Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (104 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm

12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Precision 3561 220 nits Latitude 7430 +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3561 +4% 1507 Latitude 7430 1444 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3561 +13% 6369 Latitude 7430 5659 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3561 +23% 1740 Latitude 7430 1418 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3561 +90% 9497 Latitude 7430 4997

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS Latitude 7430 +269% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

