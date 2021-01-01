Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3561 or Precision 15 3560 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3561 vs Precision 15 3560

53 out of 100
Dell Precision 3561
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Precision 15 3560
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3561 and Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3561
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 233.3 mm (9.19 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches) 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~80.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 700:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 25 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3561
220 nits
Precision 15 3560 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 3561
0.46 TFLOPS
Precision 15 3560 +207%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 15 3560 and Precision 3561 or ask any questions
