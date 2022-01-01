You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF316-51) Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 1842:1 sRGB color space - 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time 25 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Precision 3570 220 nits Swift 3 (SF316-51) +36% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 4 Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3570 +7% 1466 Swift 3 (SF316-51) 1376 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3570 4036 Swift 3 (SF316-51) +10% 4431 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3570 n/a Swift 3 (SF316-51) 1362 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3570 n/a Swift 3 (SF316-51) 5192

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS Swift 3 (SF316-51) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.