You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 52.6 against 41 watt-hours

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

125% sharper screen – 225 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (101.4 vs 128.8 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Number of fans 2 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 500:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 25 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Precision 3570 220 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.