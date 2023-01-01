You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type TN LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 100 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 500:1 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 25 ms 63 ms Max. brightness Precision 3570 220 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.25 V - Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name T550 Mobile 4GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 25 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1665 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance Precision 3570 3.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +99% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.