Evaluation of Dell Precision 3570 and Latitude 5330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • 66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.3 vs 128.8 square inches)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3570
vs
Latitude 5330

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches		 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm
12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 3570
220 nits
Latitude 5330 +14%
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3570 +12%
4036
Latitude 5330
3601

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5330 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
