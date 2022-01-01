Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3570 or Latitude 9430 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.5 vs 128.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3570
vs
Latitude 9430

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches		 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm
12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~85%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 3570
220 nits
Latitude 9430 +127%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 10 10
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3570
4036
Latitude 9430 +29%
5192

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

