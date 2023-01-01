Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3570 or Precision 3480 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3570 vs Precision 3480

48 out of 100
Dell Precision 3570
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Precision 3480
Dell Precision 3570
Dell Precision 3480
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3570 and Precision 3480 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 128.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3570
vs
Precision 3480

Case

Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches		 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches
Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1000:1
Response time 25 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3570
220 nits
Precision 3480 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.25 V 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 65 / 100 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 25 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1665 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Precision 3570 +142%
3.41 TFLOPS
Precision 3480
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 3570 or Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Dell Precision 3570 or Dell Latitude 5430
3. Dell Precision 3570 or Dell Precision 5470
4. Dell Precision 3480 or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
5. Dell Precision 3480 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
6. Dell Precision 3480 or Dell Precision 3470
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 3480 and Precision 3570 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский