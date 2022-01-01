Dell Precision 3570 vs Precision 3561 42 out of 100 VS 46 out of 100 Dell Precision 3570 Dell Precision 3561

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 41 Wh 58 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561 Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.6-24 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.94 inches Area 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 500:1 Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 3570 220 nits Precision 3561 220 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 58 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 11.25 V 15.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 10 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3570 +2% 1466 Precision 3561 1434 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3570 4036 Precision 3561 +57% 6324 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3570 n/a Precision 3561 1740 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3570 n/a Precision 3561 9497

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.382 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Precision 3570 +269% 1.41 TFLOPS Precision 3561 0.382 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.