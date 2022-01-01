Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3571 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

Dell Precision 3571 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

50 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
Dell Precision 3571
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 76 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3571 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 390-532% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 76 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 116% sharper screen – 216 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (109.7 vs 129.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3571
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time 25 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 64
GPU performance
Precision 3571
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +709%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 3561 and Precision 3571
2. Dell Latitude 9430 and Precision 3571
3. Dell Latitude 5431 and Precision 3571
4. Dell Latitude 5531 and Precision 3571
5. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
8. Dell Alienware x15 R2 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
9. Razer Blade 14 (2022) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) and Dell Precision 3571 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский