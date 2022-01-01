Dell Precision 3571 vs Latitude 5330 51 out of 100 VS 47 out of 100 Dell Precision 3571 Dell Latitude 5330

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

66% sharper screen – 166 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (98.3 vs 129.3 square inches)

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~76.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans - 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Precision 3571 220 nits Latitude 5330 +14% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 6 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 +27% 1740 Latitude 5330 1368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 +199% 10778 Latitude 5330 3601 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 1781 Latitude 5330 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 15348 Latitude 5330 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5330 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.