You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh - 42 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Features a much bigger (~52%) battery – 64 against 42 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520 Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 19.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.78 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 500:1 Response time 25 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 3571 220 nits Latitude 5520 220 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 42 Wh 63 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Cores 12 4 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 +49% 1740 Latitude 5520 1171 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 +176% 10778 Latitude 5520 3901 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 1781 Latitude 5520 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 15348 Latitude 5520 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5520 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2220 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.