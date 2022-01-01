Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3571 or Latitude 7530 – what's better?

Dell Precision 3571 vs Latitude 7530

Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3571 and Latitude 7530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 64 against 41 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches		 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm
14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~81.7%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 3571
220 nits
Latitude 7530 +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 3571 +21%
1740
Latitude 7530
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3571 +175%
10778
Latitude 7530
3918
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Precision 3571
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7530
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
