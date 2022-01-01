Dell Precision 3571 vs Latitude 9330 50 out of 100 VS 56 out of 100 Dell Precision 3571 Dell Latitude 9330

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 50 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i5 1240U Intel Core i7 1260U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 64 against 50 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9330 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.8 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm

11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~83% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 500:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 25 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 3571 220 nits Latitude 9330 +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 50 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 11.55 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 1230U Intel Core i5 1240U Intel Core i7 1260U Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.0 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 +23% 1700 Latitude 9330 1378 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 +88% 10675 Latitude 9330 5679 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 1684 Latitude 9330 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 14794 Latitude 9330 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9330 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.