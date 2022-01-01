Dell Precision 3571 vs Latitude 9430 51 out of 100 VS 55 out of 100 Dell Precision 3571 Dell Latitude 9430

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 64 against 40 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

62% sharper screen – 162 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (103.5 vs 129.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~85% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 500:1 - Response time 25 ms - Max. brightness Precision 3571 220 nits Latitude 9430 +127% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 +13% 1740 Latitude 9430 1537 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 +108% 10778 Latitude 9430 5192 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 1781 Latitude 9430 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 15348 Latitude 9430 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

