51 out of 100
Dell Precision 3571
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
Dell Precision 3571
Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3571 and Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 64 against 49 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
  • 47% sharper screen – 147 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (113.8 vs 129.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3571
vs
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches		 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm
13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches
Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~84.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 147 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 500:1 1835:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9%
Response time 25 ms 33 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3571
220 nits
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +82%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 7.6 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 357 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Precision 3571
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9520 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC714-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 78.4 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

