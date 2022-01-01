You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh - 49 Wh 88 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 64 against 49 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits

47% sharper screen – 147 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (113.8 vs 129.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches 340.3 x 215.8 x 18 mm

13.4 x 8.5 x 0.71 inches Area 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) 734 cm2 (113.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.5% ~84.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39.5 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 147 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 500:1 1835:1 sRGB color space - 98.7% Adobe RGB profile - 70.4% DCI-P3 color gamut - 69.9% Response time 25 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Precision 3571 220 nits Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) +82% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 49 Wh 88 Wh Voltage 15.2 V 7.6 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 357 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz Cores 12 4 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 +36% 1740 Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1276 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 +152% 10778 Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 4279 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3571 +35% 1781 Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1318 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3571 +212% 15348 Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 4922

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9520 (2-in-1) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3204 Realtek ALC714-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 78.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.