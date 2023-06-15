Dell Precision 3580 vs Inspiron 14 5430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3580
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5430
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (110.4 vs 129.4 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|1.53 kg (3.37 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8-22.8 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.9 inches
|314 x 226.6 x 15.74-17.67 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.62-0.7 inches
|Area
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|712 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.4%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|800:1
|600:1
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 / 100 / 130 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 3580 +11%
1766
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3580 +27%
7615
5980
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 3580 +10%
1770
1607
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 3580 +30%
7727
5964
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.8 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1