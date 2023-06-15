Dell Precision 3580 vs Latitude 5430 52 out of 100 VS 47 out of 100 Dell Precision 3580 Dell Latitude 5430

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3580 Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (105.5 vs 129.4 square inches)

Case Weight 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 20.8-22.8 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.9 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~79.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 800:1 500:1 Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 3580 +127% 500 nits Latitude 5430 220 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 54 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 / 100 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 380 / 430 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E) Threads 12 8 L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 3580 +11% 1766 Latitude 5430 1590 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 3580 +27% 7615 Latitude 5430 6012 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 3580 +11% 1770 Latitude 5430 1593 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 3580 +32% 7727 Latitude 5430 5839 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Precision 3580 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5430 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.