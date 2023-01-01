Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3581 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Dell Precision 3581 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

57 out of 100
Dell Precision 3581
VS
58 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Dell Precision 3581
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2560 x 1664
Battery
52.6 Wh
CPU
Apple M2
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3581 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 64 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 129.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3581
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1384:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time 35 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 3581
400 nits
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 100 / 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Precision 3581 +93%
5.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB -
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 -
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

