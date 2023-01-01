You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Battery - 64 Wh 97 Wh 52.6 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 GPU - RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 64 against 52.6 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 129.4 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~82% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 800:1 1384:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4% Response time 35 ms 29 ms Max. brightness Precision 3581 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 52.6 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 100 / 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 174 / 189 / 250 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1537 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Precision 3581 +93% 5.8 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB - Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 - Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.