Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.5 vs 129.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm

12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 800:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Precision 3581 400 nits Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 64 Wh 97 Wh 70 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 100 / 130 W 90 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 832 MHz - GPU boost clock 1537 MHz - FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Precision 3581 5.8 TFLOPS Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +11% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023): - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.