Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 3581 or Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) – what's better?

Dell Precision 3581 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

57 out of 100
Dell Precision 3581
VS
65 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
Dell Precision 3581
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
70 Wh
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 3581 and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3581
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 66% sharper screen – 234 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 3581
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.7-24.7 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89-0.97 inches		 321.8 x 225.6 x 16.9 mm
12.67 x 8.88 x 0.67 inches
Area 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) 726 cm2 (112.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.4% ~84%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 800:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 35 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 100 / 130 W 90 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 832 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1537 MHz -
FLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Precision 3581
5.8 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) +11%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023):
    - Includes USB-A to RJ45 gigabit ethernet adapter in the box.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 3581 or Dell Precision 5570
2. Dell Precision 3581 or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
3. Dell Precision 3581 or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
4. Dell Precision 3581 or Dell Precision 3580
5. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
7. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) and Dell Precision 3581 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский