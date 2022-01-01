Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5470 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5470 vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1664
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5470 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 72 against 52.6 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 39% sharper screen – 225 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5470
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~82%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 50.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1384:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 29 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 30 / 35 / 67 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 415 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 18 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Precision 5470
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB 82.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

