You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (101.2 vs 148.2 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 90 against 72 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm

14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~77.7% Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.7 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Precision 5470 500 nits ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 415 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 105 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Precision 5470 1.41 TFLOPS ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +794% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.8 x 6.7 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.