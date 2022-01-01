Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5470 or ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5470 vs Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)

63 out of 100
Dell Precision 5470
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
Dell Precision 5470
Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2400
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5470 and Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (101.2 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 90 against 72 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5470
vs
ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches		 362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~77.7%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 8.7 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.4 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 415 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Precision 5470
1.41 TFLOPS
ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600) +794%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x4W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 6.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
