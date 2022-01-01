Dell Precision 5470 vs Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 920 grams less (around 2.03 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (101.2 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 (H7600)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 90 against 72 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 75% sharper screen – 283 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
|362 x 264 x 19.9 mm
14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|4.6 mm
|8.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|145°
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50.4 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|162 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|415 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1621
1768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10175
11986
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1664
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12207
16444
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|105 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x4W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|80.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Size
|10.8 x 6.7 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
