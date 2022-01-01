You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Around 20.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 268-366% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~85%) battery – 72 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~77.6% Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.4 mm Colors Gray White Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Precision 5470 +127% 500 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 39 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Precision 5470 +488% 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.