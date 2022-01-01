Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5470 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5470 vs Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Display
Battery 72 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5470 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (101.2 vs 139.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5470
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches		 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 145° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50.4 dB 49.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5470 +67%
500 nits
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 415 gramm 501 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Precision 5470
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x4W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80.2 dB 87.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.8 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

