You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 72 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs) Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 145° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 50.4 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 5470 +127% 500 nits Latitude 5430 220 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 415 gramm 380 / 430 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.2 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 6 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 18 MB 10 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5470 +5% 1621 Latitude 5430 1538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5470 +122% 10175 Latitude 5430 4593 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5470 1664 Latitude 5430 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5470 +120% 12207 Latitude 5430 5544

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Precision 5470 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5430 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x4W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.8 x 6.7 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

