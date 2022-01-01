Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5470 or Latitude 7430 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5470 vs Latitude 7430

63 out of 100
Dell Precision 5470
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Latitude 7430
Dell Precision 5470
Dell Latitude 7430
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 72 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5470 and Latitude 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 72 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7430
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5470
vs
Latitude 7430

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches		 321.35 x 208.69 x 16.9-18.47 mm
12.65 x 8.22 x 0.67-0.73 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 671 cm2 (104 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~80.5%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Precision 5470 +25%
500 nits
Latitude 7430
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 5470 +15%
1659
Latitude 7430
1441
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5470 +156%
10274
Latitude 7430
4015
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Precision 5470
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 7430
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x4W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
