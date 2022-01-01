Dell Precision 5470 vs Latitude 9430 63 out of 100 VS 55 out of 100 Dell Precision 5470 Dell Latitude 9430

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Battery 72 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 72 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~85% Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Precision 5470 500 nits Latitude 9430 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 12 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5470 +8% 1659 Latitude 9430 1537 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5470 +98% 10274 Latitude 9430 5192 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5470 1698 Latitude 9430 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5470 14630 Latitude 9430 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Precision 5470 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 9430 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.0 Power 2x4W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

