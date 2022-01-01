Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5470 or Precision 17 5760 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5470 vs Precision 17 5760

63 out of 100
Dell Precision 5470
VS
55 out of 100
Dell Precision 17 5760
Dell Precision 5470
Dell Precision 17 5760
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 72 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5470 and Precision 17 5760 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 72 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (101.2 vs 144 square inches)
  • 22% sharper screen – 162 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 17 5760
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5470
vs
Precision 17 5760

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 2.13 kg (4.7 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 8.6-13.1 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.34-0.52 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~90.3%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5470
500 nits
Precision 17 5760
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Precision 5470 +90%
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 17 5760
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x4W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

