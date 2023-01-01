Dell Precision 5480 vs Precision 3480 63 out of 100 VS 57 out of 100 Dell Precision 5480 Dell Precision 3480

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 72 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P GPU - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5480 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 72 against 42 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3480 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches 321.35 x 212 x 19.06-21.04 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.75-0.83 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~79.3% Side bezels 4.6 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 5480 +25% 500 nits Precision 3480 400 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage 15.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 / 130 W 65 / 100 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i5 1350P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1370P Base frequency 2.6 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E) Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5480 1663 Precision 3480 +1% 1687 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5480 +44% 10650 Precision 3480 7392 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5480 +5% 1752 Precision 3480 1664 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5480 +88% 13537 Precision 3480 7206 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A500 Mobile 4GB Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 832 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1537 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Precision 5480 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 3480 +18% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 6400 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Precision 3480: - Keyboard backlit is optional.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.