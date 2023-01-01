Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5480 or Precision 5470 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5480 vs Precision 5470

63 out of 100
Dell Precision 5480
63 out of 100
Dell Precision 5470
Dell Precision 5480
Dell Precision 5470
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5480 and Precision 5470 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5480
Precision 5470

Case

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches		 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~87%
Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Carbon fiber
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 50.4 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 5480
500 nits
Precision 5470
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.4 V -
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 100 / 130 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 415 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5480 +5%
10650
Precision 5470
10125
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5480 +3%
13537
Precision 5470
13196
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz
GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz
FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Precision 5480
4.92 TFLOPS
Precision 5470
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD -
Speakers 2.2 4.0
Power 4x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.8 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

