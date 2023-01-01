Dell Precision 5480 vs Precision 5470 63 out of 100 VS 63 out of 100 Dell Precision 5480 Dell Precision 5470

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Weight 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches Area 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87% ~87% Side bezels 4.6 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Carbon fiber

Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 50.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 162 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 5480 500 nits Precision 5470 500 nits

Battery Capacity 72 Wh 72 Wh Voltage 15.4 V - Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 100 / 130 W 90 / 130 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 415 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E) Threads 16 16 L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5480 +4% 1663 Precision 5470 1597 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5480 +5% 10650 Precision 5470 10125 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5480 +4% 1752 Precision 5470 1689 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5480 +3% 13537 Precision 5470 13196 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 4GB TGP - 35 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 630 MHz 630 MHz GPU boost clock 1140 MHz 1140 MHz FLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~11 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Precision 5480 4.92 TFLOPS Precision 5470 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 6400 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC711-VD - Speakers 2.2 4.0 Power 4x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.5 x 6.5 cm 10.8 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

