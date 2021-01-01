Precision 5560 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 59 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 143.7 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Can run popular games at about 857-1169% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~72.4% Side bezels 4.2 mm 9 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 5560 500 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 59 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 90 / 130 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 600 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 256 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +1558% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x6W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.2 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.