Dell Precision 5560 vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
VS
61 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 59 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Can run popular games at about 857-1169% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches		 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~72.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 90 / 130 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 600 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 256 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +1558%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x6W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.2 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

