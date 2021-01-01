Dell Precision 5560 vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
From $870
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|1842:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|68.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|66.6%
|Response time
|35 ms
|26 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|271 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 5560 +9%
1504
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5560 +53%
6861
4472
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 5560 +8%
1504
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5560 +76%
9504
5397
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1450 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x6W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
