Precision 5560 or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (122.9 vs 134.5 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~82.3% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1842:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time 35 ms 26 ms Max. brightness Precision 5560 +67% 500 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 56 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 256 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x6W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.2 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.