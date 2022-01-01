You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i7 8750H Intel Core i7 8850H Intel Core i9 8950HK RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 83 against 56 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

52% sharper screen – 221 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~81.8% Side bezels 4.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 50 dB 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1333:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Precision 5560 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 83 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 3 GPU performance Precision 5560 +95% 0.742 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2018) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.2 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 16.0 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.