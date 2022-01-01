You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Can run popular games at about 182-248% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

56% sharper screen – 226 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16.2 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.64 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level 50 dB 46.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3072 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4% Response time 35 ms 43 ms Max. brightness Precision 5560 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 1280 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +331% 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.2 dB 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

