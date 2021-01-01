Precision 5560 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (122.9 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Can run popular games at about 331-451% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 100 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

75% sharper screen – 254 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~86.2% Side bezels 4.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 145 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 5560 500 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +100% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 100 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 256 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +601% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x6W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

