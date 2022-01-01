You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (122.9 vs 146.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Can run popular games at about 968-1320% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 355 x 266 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 10.47 x 0.81 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~74.7% Side bezels 4.2 mm 0.4 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 145 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 35 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Precision 5560 500 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 90 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48 GPU performance Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +1760% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.