Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5560 or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

Dell Precision 5560 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
From $1070
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 56 against 48 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 442-602% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches		 359 x 256 x 22.8-24.3 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.9-0.96 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~73%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 50 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 789:1
sRGB color space 100% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5560 +100%
500 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 256 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +803%
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x6W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.2 dB 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 5560 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Dell Precision 5560 and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Dell Precision 5560 and Precision 3561
4. Dell Precision 5560 and Precision 17 5760
5. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and ROG Strix G15 G513
6. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
7. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Dash F15 FX516
8. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Gaming F17 (2021)
9. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Dell G15 5511

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Dell Precision 5560 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский