You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh 39 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Around 13.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 115-157% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.9 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.6% Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver White Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 5560 +127% 500 nits Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 39 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 15 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8 GPU performance Precision 5560 +209% 0.742 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.