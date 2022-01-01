Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5560 or Vivobook Go 14 Flip – what's better?

Dell Precision 5560 vs Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip

53 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
VS
30 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Dell Precision 5560
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 39 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Around 13.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 115-157% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 56 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 590 grams less (around 1.3 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (107.9 vs 122.9 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches		 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~77.6%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Precision 5560 +127%
500 nits
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 90 / 130 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8
GPU performance
Precision 5560 +209%
0.742 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 Flip
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.2 v4.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Precision 5560 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Precision 5560 and XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Precision 5560 and Precision 3561
4. Precision 5560 and Precision 17 5760
5. Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
6. Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
7. Vivobook Go 14 Flip and IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (AMD)
8. Vivobook Go 14 Flip and VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
9. Vivobook Go 14 Flip and ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip and Dell Precision 5560 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский