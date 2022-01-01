Dell Precision 5560 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (122.9 vs 139 square inches)
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 440 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Can run popular games at about 1013-1381% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 92 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 94% sharper screen – 282 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|50 dB
|54.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1650:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|35 ms
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|712 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 5560 +19%
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6840
7343
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Precision 5560 +18%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9504
10362
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|90-110 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1450 MHz
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|5120
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|160
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|77.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.4 mm
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1