Dell Precision 5560
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Dell Precision 5560
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 980 grams less (around 2.16 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 29% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (122.9 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 968-1320% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 87 against 56 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~69%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 50 dB 52.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5560 +67%
500 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V -
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48
GPU performance
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +1760%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 75.2 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

