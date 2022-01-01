Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5560 or Latitude 5420 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5560 vs Latitude 5420

53 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
VS
40 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5420
Dell Precision 5560
Dell Latitude 5420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and Latitude 5420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 29% sharper screen – 145 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5420
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (105.5 vs 122.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
Latitude 5420

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches		 321.4 x 212 x 19.3 mm
12.65 x 8.35 x 0.76 inches
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~79.3%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 50 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 300:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5560 +127%
500 nits
Latitude 5420
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 5560 +34%
1525
Latitude 5420
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5560 +80%
6830
Latitude 5420
3785
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12
GPU performance
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS
Latitude 5420 +13%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.2 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

