NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 145-198% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|50 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|481 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1525
Latitude 5531 +8%
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6830
Latitude 5531 +52%
10415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Latitude 5531 +11%
1675
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9504
Latitude 5531 +54%
14605
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|350 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1450 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|75.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
