Dell Precision 5560 vs Latitude 9430 53 out of 100 VS 55 out of 100 Dell Precision 5560 Dell Latitude 9430

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 40 Wh 60 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 56 against 40 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9430 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (103.5 vs 122.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 310.59 x 215.18 x 8.42-13.9 mm

12.23 x 8.47 x 0.33-0.55 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 668 cm2 (103.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~85% Side bezels 4.2 mm 4.5 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Precision 5560 500 nits Latitude 9430 500 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 40 Wh 60 Wh Voltage 11.4 V - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5560 1499 Latitude 9430 +3% 1537 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5560 +32% 6840 Latitude 9430 5192 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5560 1504 Latitude 9430 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5560 9504 Latitude 9430 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS Latitude 9430 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.