Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5560 or Precision 15 3560 – what's better?

Dell Precision 5560 vs Precision 15 3560

59 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Precision 15 3560
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and Precision 15 3560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 114-155% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
Precision 15 3560

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Width 344.4 mm (13.56 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 230.3 mm (9.07 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.8%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5560 +25%
500 nits
Precision 15 3560
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 5560
0.46 TFLOPS
Precision 15 3560 +207%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x6W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 5560 or XPS 15 9500
2. Dell Precision 5560 or Precision 17 5760
3. Dell Precision 15 3560 or XPS 17 9700
4. Dell Precision 15 3560 or ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
5. Dell Precision 15 3560 or Alienware m15 R3
6. Dell Precision 15 3560 or MSI Alpha 15
7. Dell Precision 15 3560 or G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 15 3560 and Precision 5560 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский