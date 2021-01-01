Home > Laptop comparison > Precision 5560 or Precision 3561 – what's better?

Review

Evaluation of Dell Precision 5560 and Precision 3561 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
  • 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Precision 5560
vs
Precision 3561

Case

Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Width 344.4 mm (13.56 inches) 357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 230.3 mm (9.07 inches) 233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
Thickness 18.5 mm (0.73 inches) 22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches)
Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.4%
Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1650:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Precision 5560 +127%
500 nits
Precision 3561
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.4 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 90 / 130 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS 0.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Precision 5560
0.46 TFLOPS
Precision 3561
0.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x6W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

