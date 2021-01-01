Dell Precision 5560 vs Precision 3561
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
Dell Precision 3561
From $1220
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits
- 45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3561
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 64 against 56 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
|Width
|344.4 mm (13.56 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|230.3 mm (9.07 inches)
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|Thickness
|18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
|22.6-24 mm (0.89-0.94 inches)
|Area
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~89%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|4.2 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|145 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1650:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.4 V
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|90 / 130 W
|90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Precision 5560 +4%
1530
1477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Precision 5560 +11%
7288
6583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1504
Precision 3561 +16%
1740
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9504
9497
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|0.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x6W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1