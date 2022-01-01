Dell Precision 5560 vs Precision 3570 53 out of 100 VS 42 out of 100 Dell Precision 5560 Dell Precision 3570

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 56 Wh 86 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 127% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 220 nits

45% sharper screen – 145 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 793 cm2 (123 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~89% ~80.8% Side bezels 4.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 50 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 145 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1650:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 35 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Precision 5560 +127% 500 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 86 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage 11.4 V 11.25 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 90 / 130 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 481 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 2.4-2.9 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Precision 5560 +2% 1499 Precision 3570 1466 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Precision 5560 +69% 6840 Precision 3570 4036 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Precision 5560 1504 Precision 3570 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Precision 5560 9504 Precision 3570 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1450 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS Precision 3570 +90% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3281-CG Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.2 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 15.0 x 9.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.